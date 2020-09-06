GERMANTOWN HILLS - Galyn Bruce Clark, 60, of Germantown Hills, formerly of Delavan, passed away at 9:55 pm Wednesday, September 2, 2020 in Magnolia, IL.

He was born November 11, 1959 in Hopedale to Everett Donald and Joyce Lee Zorn Clark. He married LuAnn Garber on September 7, 1985 in Delavan, and she survives.

Also surviving are one son, Steffan (Taylor) Clark of Peoria; one daughter, Lauren (Bradley) Rowlett of Nashville, TN; two grandchildren, Ryder and Everett Clark; two sisters, Denise Clark and Valerie Clark, both of Peoria.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Galyn graduated from Delavan High School in 1977 and from Bradley University in 1982.

For 29 years, he owned and operated The Clark Corporation, a commercial general contracting firm headquartered in East Peoria.

He was a member of Great Oaks Community Church in Germantown Hills, where he volunteered his time in the kitchen and nursery.

Galyn was an active volunteer and mentor in wrestling programs throughout central Illinois. His passion for wrestling led him to fund college scholarships for many students.

He enjoyed dirt bikes, was an avid Chicago Cubs fan, and was happiest when spending time with his family at their lake house in Minnesota.

Above all else, Galyn loved his wife, children, grandchildren, sisters and extended family and friends. In return, he was loved beyond measure and will be missed beyond belief.

His funeral will be at 10:00 am Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at Great Oaks Community Church in Germantown Hills. Pastor Dan Baker will officiate. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 pm Tuesday at Davis-Oswald Funeral Home in Delavan. Cremation will be accorded following the services.

Memorials may be made to Bloomington High School Wrestling Club or Great Oaks Community Church in Germantown Hills.

