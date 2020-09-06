Menu
Russell G Hayden
1947 - 2020
BORN
July 16, 1947
DIED
August 29, 2020
On the morning of August 29, 2020, Russell G Hayden, loving husband and father, passed away at the age of 73 after a 4 year long battle with Lewy Body Dementia. He was born on July 16, 1947. He left behind his wife, 4 children, 7 grandkids, 4 great-grandkids, and a large family, all of whom he loved with his whole heart. He was beloved by many family, friends, and employees (KFC).

We heavily encourage you to read his full and more detailed obituary at www.calvertmemorial.com . There you may also leave your condolences and share your favorite memories of him so that his light is never forgotten. In lieu of flowers, you may donate to the Lewy Body Dementia Association at www.ldba.org .
Published by The Pantagraph from Sep. 6 to Sep. 7, 2020.
