ARTHUR - Hewitt George Hafer, 88, of Arthur, died at 11:39 a.m. Friday (Sept. 4, 2020) at the Arthur Home.

There will be a graveside service at 11 a.m. Thursday at the Arthur Cemetery with Pastor Bob Silvanik officiating. Military rites will be accorded by the U.S. Army Honor Guard and the Arthur American Legion Post accompanied by bugler, Andrew Abercrombie. Shrader Funeral Home, Arthur, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Hewitt was born Dec. 29, 1931, in Mount Vernon, the son of Theodore and Bertha Wurzburger Hafer. He was married to Patricia Guinnee in Bloomington on Sept. 14, 1952; she preceded him in death on Feb. 15, 2004. He then married Marilu Platzbecker in Arthur on July 2, 2005.

Survivors include his wife, Marilu Hafer, Arthur; two sons, Michael (Phyllis) Hafer, Arthur; Richard (Sara) Hafer, Rantoul; daughter, Kathryn (Peter) Bogen, West Simsbury, Connecticut; brother, Ron (Ellen) Hafer, Jamaica Plain, Massachusetts; four stepsons, Joseph (Karen) Platzbecker, Roscoe; Jon (Kris) Platzbecker, Mount Zion; James Platzbecker, Arthur; Nicholas (Leigh) Platzbecker, Antioch; stepdaughter, Heidi (Ervin) Miller, DeBary, Florida; 20 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his first wife, Pat; and son, James David Hafer.

Hewitt received a B.S. and a M.S. in physical education along with administrative certification from the University of Illinois. He also received a master's degree in math from Boston College. Over the course of his distinguished career, he taught math and coached football, basketball, baseball and track at various schools. Most of his career was in Arthur from 1965-1987 where he became principal and athletic director in 1975 and retired in 1987.

Hewitt was a member of the Vine Street Christian Church where he served as choir director and elder. He was also a member of the Kaskaskia Country Club. Hewitt served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War from 1953-1955.

After retiring, he enjoyed playing golf and traveling. He was a fan of the St. Louis Cardinals and the Fighting Illini.

Memorials are suggested to the Vine Street Christian Church.

Condolences to the family may be sent to www.hilligossshraderfh.com.