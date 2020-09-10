BLOOMINGTON - Jean Barnhart Lukens, 99, of Bloomington, passed away at 2:14 p.m. Monday (Sept. 7, 2020) in the comfort of her home with family.

Her funeral will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home in Bloomington, the Rev. Ray Owens officiating. Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. prior to service at the memorial home. Burial will be at East Lawn Memorial Gardens, Bloomington. Memorials may be made to the Boys & Girls Club of Bloomington-Normal.

Jean was born June 6, 1921, in Champaign. She was the daughter of Henry Herbert and Amanda Jessie Grove Barnhart. Jean married the love of her life, Richard Hench Lukens on July 28, 1941, in Pineville, Louisiana.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; her daughter, Diane Engle; two sisters, Geri and Mary; two brothers, Harry and Donald.

She is survived by her children, Judy Hoback, Bloomington, and John (Cassie) Lukens, Bloomington, Indiana. Also surviving are eight grandchildren, Jennifer and Amanda Norbits (Judy); Ryan and Brad Engle (Diane); Jessica Elliot; Melissa, JC and Riley Lukens (John); and eight great-grandchildren.

Jean graduated from University High School, Urbana, in 1939, excelling in the areas of art and music. Jean was a member of the Art Club, Latin Club, Girls' Athletic Club, Glee Club and Music Club. She was chosen to play in the All-State Orchestra as a violinist.

Jean entered the College of Fine and Applied Arts, at the University of Illinois, in the fall of 1939. She attended the university for two years and played in the University of Illinois Summer Orchestra.

Jean became active in church work and music, becoming a member of the Bloomington-Normal Symphony Orchestra. She was a Brownie and Girl Scout leader. Jean taught Sunday school classes at the First Presbyterian Church and directed the Beginner's Department at Summer Bible school.

With her great sense of humor, Jean always put her family first in everything she did. She enjoyed the outdoors and camping. She loved nature, animals and wildlife. Like her mother, she had a special place in her heart for birds and a deep love for poetry.

She made lasting, positive impact on all that knew her. We are comforted in knowing that Jean is now in Heaven by the grace of God.

