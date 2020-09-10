DWIGHT - Larry L. Bellis, 80, of Clawson, Michigan, passed away peacefully Saturday (Sept. 5, 2020) at his home.

His service will be at noon Saturday at Hager Memorial Home, Dwight, with Father Chris Haake officiating. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon at Hager Memorial Home. Burial will be at Saint Paul Cemetery, Odell, with full military honors. Duffy-Baier-Snedecor Funeral Home, Pontiac, is in charge of arrangements.

Larry was born Aug. 27, 1940, in Odell, son of Andrew and Mary Duay Bellis.

He is survived by a daughter, Jasmine Jones, Morrison, Colorado. Surviving brothers and sisters are Dolores (Millard) Maxson, Chatsworth; Minnie Brown, St. Peters, Missouri; Peggy Agamy, Elwood; Dick (Darlene) Bellis, Grayslake; Barbara Pettit, Quincy; Judy (Norm) Lewis, Dwight; Mike (Sue) Bellis, Bradley; John (Vicki) Bellis, Racine, Wisconsin; Debbie Shepherd, Elburn; Larry had many close friends and neighbors at home in Michigan.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Gene Bellis; and two sisters Catherine Riccolo and Theresa Pinkston.

Larry was a graduate of St. Paul High School in Odell, served in the United States Army and was a graduate of the University of Illinois. He was a brother of the Phi Gamma Chi chapter of the Arab fraternity. Larry was the owner and president of Fisher Insurance Agency in Clawson, Michigan.

Larry was motivated, always on the go and never retired.

In lieu of flowers, the Bellis family requests memorial donations to Joyce Meyer Ministries. Donate at https://joycemeyer.org/donate/project-grl.

Condolences may be made to the family at duffyfuneralhome.com or visit us on Facebook.