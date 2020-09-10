Menu
Search
Menu
The Pantagraph
The Pantagraph HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Laura Muradova

NORMAL - Laura Muradova, 58, of Normal, passed away Thursday (Sept. 3, 2020) in Normal.

Laura was born Feb. 22, 1962, in Baku, Azerbaijan. She entered into a pre-med program and graduated at the age of 25 with a medical degree working as a pediatrician until 2002, when she immigrated to the United States. She began working in October 2007 as an echo-technician with BroMenn hospital, Normal, until her passing. Everyone who worked with her loved and appreciated her work ethic and glowing personality.

Laura was a dedicated, loving wife and is survived by her significant other, Gus Tacon. She will be greatly missed and fondly remembered, especially for her infectious smile and warm laugh. Laura leaves a legacy that people will always remember and fondly recall. We are sure she had a blessed journey and is in heaven where she belongs with our Lord.

God bless you, Laura.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The Pantagraph on Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.