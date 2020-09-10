Menu
Search
Menu
The Pantagraph
The Pantagraph HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Janice L. Poppen
1963 - 2020
BORN
1963
DIED
2020

BLOOMINGTON - Janice Lynn Poppen, 57, of Bloomington, passed away Aug. 31, 2020, in Bloomington. Janice was born June 17, 1963, to Bernadine Lalley Azukas and Kenneth Azukas.

Janice is survived by son, Jake Poppen; mother, Bernadine Lalley Azukas; and father of her child, Robert Poppen; sister, Nancy Wolfe (James); sister, Susan Dischert (James); life-long friend, Shelly Koshinski.

Janice was preceded in death by father, Kenneth Azukas, also her maternal and paternal grandparents.

Janice enjoyed making jewelry especially beading. She loved her dog Diamond and her family. She will be missed by all that knew her.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to OSF Hospice for their wonderful care of Janice.

Cremation rites have been accorded. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday at East Lawn Funeral Home, Bloomington.

Contributions in Janice's memory may be made to McLean County Historical Society.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.EastLawn-Bloomington.com for the Poppen family.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The Pantagraph on Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
10
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
East Lawn Funeral Home
1102 Airport Road, Bloomington, IL 61704
Funeral services provided by:
East Lawn Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.