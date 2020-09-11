NORMAL - Millie Heaton, 82, Normal, peacefully joined her Heavenly Father on Tuesday (Sept. 8, 2020) at home, after a courageous battle with cancer. Her sincere belief in the promises of our Savior provided the strength she needed to overcome the pain and suffering she endured.

Millie was the daughter of James and Mildred White, born in Monroe, Louisiana, on May 8, 1938. After graduating with a master's degree from Northeast Louisiana State, she went on to teach mathematics at Austin Peay State University in Clarksville, Tennessee. It was here she met her future husband, Dan, and they were married after three months of courtship, in 1965. Dan survives.

Millie and Dan have one son, Matt (Crystal) Heaton, living in Normal. Millie also has one sister, Rosemary (Ken) Holaway, living in Leesville, Louisiana.

An outdoor enthusiast, Millie enjoyed the challenges of oil painting, fishing, winter skiing and sport shooting. Perhaps best of all, she enjoyed gardening and the beauty flowers added to God's already amazing creation. She even played basketball in college and at 5 feet, 3 inches, earned the nickname of "Shorty."

Millie was not one to idle away the day. She loved the Lord and her heartfelt goal was to serve Him in a variety of ways. For many years she was actively involved with the local Christian Women's Club, holding positions with both the Luncheon and Evening Groups. She was also willing to share her time and talents with those in our community having need for assistance or just simply seeking a kind word and warm smile. She had a humorous side as well, dressing as "Miss Piggy" on occasion to bring cheer to Christian Women's Club attendees.

She will be dearly missed by her family and many friends, and long remembered for her gentle caring outlook. Her "Southern giggle" could brighten a room and soften the hearts of those she touched.

Her favorite Bible verses are John 3:16-18. "For God so loved the world that He gave His one and only Son, that whoever believes in Him shall not perish but have eternal life." John 3:16

Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, a small outdoor celebration of life gathering will be held for family and close friends at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the Heartland Community Church, Normal. In lieu of flowers and/or donations, the family prefers your condolences be shared with an organization supporting relief for cancer victims.