CANTON - Gene Darral Cwick, 84, of Canton, passed away at 12:46 p.m. Tuesday (Sept. 8, 2020) at Graham Hospital in Canton.

He was born on Nov. 29, 1935, in Bloomington, to John George and Yvonne G. Sears Cwick. He married Edith Ann Cleinmark on Nov. 22, 1956, at the Holy Trinity Church in Bloomington. She preceded him in death in 1998. He later married Elizabeth Wheeler on Oct. 5, 2003, at the Chapel of the Trees in Funks Grove. She survives.

Gene is also survived by three children, Ellen D. (Pam Ransom) Cwick, Wauconda; Therese Stevens, El Paso; and Jaynet (Steve) Smith, Flanagan; daughter-in-law, Laura (Kim Bond) Cwick, Smyrna, Georgia; two stepchildren, Jill (Rhett) Cox and Brent (Mandy) Wheeler; six grandchildren, Allison Cwick, Erin (Will) Caughman, Matt (Ashley Cox) Bauer, Michael Bauer, Eric (Jamie) Smith and Brent (Albana) Smith; four stepgrandchildren, Ryan Cox, Sarah, Allison and Nick Wheeler; eight great-grandchildren, Mark and Elizabeth Caughman; Kingston Nuding; Nolan, Dylan and Owen Smith; and Brock and Madison Smith.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one son, Mark John Cwick; and one sister, Cheri Cagley.

Gene graduated from Trinity High School, later attending and graduating from ISU with a bachelor's degree in secondary education in 1958, and a master's degree in school administration in 1966. He taught at El Paso Middle School and retired as a superintendent of schools in Gridley. He was a member of the IASA, IRTA, and Knights of Columbus. He is also a past member of Saint Mary's Catholic Church in El Paso. Gene had many awards, 1975 - Yearbook Dedication; 1992 - Gridley Community Service Award; 1992 - president of the McLean, Dewitt County Superintendent of Schools Association; 1998 - Gridley High School National Honor Society, renamed The Gene D. Cwick Gridley High School National Honor Society; 2000 - named Honorary Distinguished Alumnus.

He loved camping and traveling, visiting all 50 states and parts of Europe. He also loved attending all of his children's and grandchildren's events. He will be greatly missed.

Per Gene's wishes, cremation rites will be accorded through Sedgwick Funeral Homes & Crematory in Canton. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date in Gridley. Memorials can be made to El Paso-Gridley Education Foundation or to Extended Care Unit at Graham Hospital in Canton.

