Lawrence G. Wagenbach
1938 - 2020
BORN
October 6, 1938
DIED
September 7, 2020
PRINCEVILLE – Lawrence G. Wagenbach, 81, of Princeville, passed away at 11:05 p.m. Monday, September 7, 2020 at his residence. He was born October 6, 1938 in Princeville to parents George and Elizabeth (Aberle) Wagenbach. He married Elaine (Bauman) Wagenbach on March 26, 1961 in Eureka; she survives.

Also surviving are seven children; daughter, Cheryl (late John) Grassi of Edwards, daughter, Pamela (Bruce) Graham of Peoria, son, Kevin (Sara) Wagenbach of Princeville, daughter, Gail (Gary) Getz of Eureka, son, Timothy (Tricia) Wagenbach of Princeville, son, Troy (June) Wagenbach of Princeville, and daughter, Kristal (Bill) Stahl of Wyoming; 42 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; one brother, Ray (Betty) Wagenbach of Peoria; and two sisters, Bernice (the late Vernon) Stoller of Princeville, and Mary Ellen (the late Nelson) Martin of Eureka. He is preceded in death by an infant daughter, two infant brothers, one sister, Louise Wagenbach and one son-in-law, John Grassi.

Lawrence was a lifelong farmer and established Akron Services. He repented in 1962 and served the Lord faithfully for 58 years. He was a member of the Princeville Apostolic Christian Church. A visitation will take place on Friday, September 11, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. in the Princeville AC Fellowship Hall. An additional visitation will be Saturday, September 12, 2020 at the church from 9:00 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. with a funeral service to follow at 10:00 a.m. Burial will be in the Princeville Apostolic Christian Cemetery. Ministers of the church will officiate.

Memorial contributions may be made to Apostolic Christian LifePoints, Morton. Haskell Funeral & Cremation Services in Princeville is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be left for Lawrence's family on his tribute wall at www.haskellfuneral.com.
Published by The Pantagraph on Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
11
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Princeville AC Fellowship Hall
Sep
12
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 9:45a.m.
Princeville Apostolic Christian Church
Sep
12
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Princeville Apostolic Christian Church
Funeral services provided by:
Haskell Funeral & Cremation Services
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
12 Entries
Elaine and family...
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
You have our sympathy.
Dick & Peg Maddox
Peg Maddox
Neighbor
September 11, 2020
Abby Eisenmann
September 10, 2020
Mariah Schieler
September 10, 2020
Love and prayers to all of you! It is always hard to lose someone so near and dear to us! Praying you find comfort in knowing that he is resting fully in the arms of Jesus. May God come alongside you and fill the void with His comfort, love, and Presence. We love you!
Jerry and Brenda Messner
Friend
September 10, 2020
a loved one
September 9, 2020
Sorry about Lawrence's passing. He was a handsome dude
in high school and know he lead a prosperous life. He will be missed.
Condolences.
Former Princeville classmate,
Mary Lou Doubet Woodmancy
Mary Lou Doubet Woodmancy
Classmate
September 9, 2020
So sorry for your loss. I went to grade school and high school with Lawrence and we played together as children. May the Lord be with you all during this difficult time.
Junior Harlan
Neighbor
September 9, 2020
Elaine and family, we're praying for comfort and peace for you all through this time. Happy for Lawrence to be free from this world and safe in the arms of Jesus, but we know it leaves an empty hole in your lives.
Love, Ed and Boni Stoller
Boni Stoller
September 9, 2020
a loved one
September 9, 2020
Elaine and family,
Sorry to learn of Lawrence’s passing. It was always good to visit at our Aberle cousins lunch.
May you feel the love of God, family and friends surrounding you.
Blessings, Jean Aberle
Jean Aberle
September 9, 2020
Extending my deepest sympathy and prayers to his family .
Linda Menold Eddy
Acquaintance
September 8, 2020
