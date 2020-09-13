Menu
Search
Menu
The Pantagraph
The Pantagraph HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
George E. Peverly
1944 - 2020
BORN
1944
DIED
2020

NORMAL-George E. Peverly, 76, of Normal, passed away on Wednesday (September 9, 2020) at OSF HealthCare St. Joseph Medical Center, Bloomington.

A private visitation will be held at Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington on Friday September 18, 2020. Funeral and inurnment services will be scheduled at a later date.

George was born on January 26, 1944 in Decatur, IL son of Joseph and D. Isabel (Ferrill) Peverly. He graduated from Homer High School and the University of Illinois. He married Jane Gustafson on August 30, 1969. George is survived by his loving children: Theresa (Tim Cowsert) Peverly, Bloomington; Paul (Terri) Peverly, currently stationed in Hawaii, Catherine (Eric) Stone, Metamora; Peter Peverly, Normal; Mary (John Wells, III) Peverly, Normal; and Angela (Erick Pasciak) Peverly, Bloomington; his beloved grandchildren: Henry and Oliver Cowsert; La'akea, Pono, and Lena Peverly; Andrew, Ethan, Siena, and Sydney Stone; Elliot and Nathan Simeroth; and Theodore, Benjamin and Gwendolyn Pasciak. Also surviving are his brothers, David (Pat) Peverly, Howard (Donna) Peverly, and sister Elizabeth (Marvin) Schnitzler.

George is preceded in death by his wife Jane, his parents, Joseph and D. Isabel, and one grandchild, Fiona Cowsert.

He worked for Pioneer Hybrid, Intl. (Kauai, Hawaii), Pfister Hybrid Corn Co. (El Paso, Illinois), and Dairyland Seed Co. (Gibson City, Illinois), and served with pride for two years in the Peace Corps in Malaysia.

George enjoyed gardening, 4H, fishing, travel and cooking for family. He gave generously of his time coaching t-ball, soccer, track & field, basketball, and softball, and was involved with scouting, his church, and the Knights of Columbus. George was a loving father and grandfather whose faith, love, and vibrancy will be deeply missed.

Donations toward the purchase of a memorial bench and tree in George's honor can be directed to the Peverly family.

To express condolences, please visit www.carmodyflynn.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The Pantagraph on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
18
Visitation
Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home
1800 Eastland Drive, Bloomington, IL 61704
Funeral services provided by:
Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.