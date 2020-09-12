LEROY - Mary M Goss, 99 of LeRoy, passed away September 10, 2020, at 11:20A.M. at her home in Leroy, IL.

A graveside service will be held at Oak Grove Cemetery, LeRoy on Monday, September 14, 2020, at 10:30 A.M. with Jeff Mayfield officiating. There will be no visitation. Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home in LeRoy is handling the arrangements.

Mary was born on September 8, 1921, in Odin IL, the daughter of William and Frances (Keller) Moore. She married Mont Goss on October 27, 1939, in Vincennes, IN. Mont passed away January 5, 1988.

Survivors include one son, Tony (Gayle) Goss, LeRoy, IL, three grandchildren; Ryan (Amanda) Goss, West Palm Beach, FL; Sarah (Brian) Willey, Belleville, IL; and Daniel (Lauren) Goss, Mt. Zion, IL. And eight great-grandchildren.

Also surviving is one sister Josephine (Larry) Straub, Casselberry, FL and one brother Joseph (Pam) Moore Newport News, VA, and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers-Arthur and Paul Moore and one sister, Helen Logsdon

Mary worked for the Eureka Company during WWII where she and other "Rosie Riveters" assembled mechanical bomb fuses for the military. Mary retired from Eureka in May 1989, after 45 years. During retirement, Mary enjoyed traveling, going out to dinner, and playing cards with friends. She spent many years gardening and enjoyed sharing her harvest with family and friends. She was a member of the LeRoy Christian Church and the IAM Local #1000. She loved her family and spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to LEAS, LeRoy Christian Church, and Ruel Neal American Legion Post #79.

