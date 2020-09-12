BLOOMINGTON - Michael "MAB" Buckley of Bloomington, passed away at his residence in Bloomington on Tuesday, September 8, 2020.
Cremation rites have been arranged and there will be no visitation or funeral service at this time. Mike's wishes were to have his ashes taken home to Anna Maria Island, Florida at a later date.
Mike was born April 30, 1944 in Normal, Illinois, and raised in the Bloomington/Normal area. He attended Bloomington and Normal schools in his youth, and graduated from Western Military Academy in Alton, Illinois. Mike also attended the University of Arkansas.
After college, Mike worked in sales with his father at Buckley Advertising Company, in Normal. Eventually, Mike took over his father's business and became owner and President.
In 1988, Mike married the love of his life, Bette Mortimore (of Pontiac, IL). Soon after, they moved to Florida, where Bette owned a tailor and alterations shop, "Sew What" of Anna Maria. Mike started and excelled in his second career as an insurance agent.
Mike is survived by his three children, Lisa (James) Mikus (Texas), Tina Cox (New York), and Tyler (Angela) Buckley (Bloomington). The children all enjoyed many loving and happy times together while visiting Mike and Bette in their Florida home. Mike was a wonderful father and they loved him dearly. He was so much fun to be around!
Also surviving are his incredible grandchildren: Matt and Will Mikus (Texas), and Colton and Emersyn Buckley (Bloomington), his loving niece, Debbie Polzin and his nephews, Jeff (Shawn) Polzin and Mike (Grace) Polzin and former wife Patsy Henderson Bowles who is the mother of Tyler and Tina. In addition, Mike leaves behind many long-time friends from Bloomington and Florida.
Mike was a record-breaking swimmer in his day, and had a passion for golf and especially golfing with his buddies. He was also quite an accomplished pool player, and in later years enjoyed it even more.
Family and friends will always remember MAB's witty sense of humor, his funny stories and exaggerated retelling of events. He was the "life of the party" and knew no boundaries. There was never a dull moment when Mike was around!
Mike was preceded in death by his parents Carl and Betty Buckley, his sister Connie Fitch, and his beautiful wife Bette Mortimore Buckley. They are now ready to welcome him home.
Published by The Pantagraph from Sep. 12 to Sep. 13, 2020.