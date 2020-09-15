Menu
Lawrence P. "Larry" Richmond

BLOOMINGTON - Lawrence "Larry" P. Richmond, 62, of Bloomington, died on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at his home.

At Larry's request, there will be no visitation or services. Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home is assisting the family with cremation arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Humane Society of Central Illinois. To express condolences online, please visit www.carmodyflynn.com.

Larry is survived by his wife, Susan; two brothers; two sisters; two brothers-in-law; two sisters-in-law and numerous nieces and nephews.

Larry enjoyed reading and fishing. He especially loved fishing trips with his brothers, Phil and Jim.

Larry and Susan would like to thank OSF Hospice and all the compassionate caregivers.


Published by The Pantagraph on Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
