BLOOMINGTON - Gregg Steven Chadwick, age 57, from complications of heart failure on September 9, 2020. He was born in Dexter, Maine, adopted at birth by Jeanne and Harold Chadwick, who preceded him in death. Gregg grew up in Warwick, Rhode Island. He went to Bishop Hendricken High School, received his undergraduate degree and MBA from Boston University. Gregg's worked as a healthcare executive, managing several local medical practices, at the University of Illinois College of Medicine Pediatric Department and at Decatur Memorial Hospital. Gregg became a Certified Medical Practice Executive and was president of the Illinois Medical Group Management Association in 2014. Gregg's recent and most meaningful work was as the chief operating officer at Marcfirst, a non-profit agency serving people with developmental disabilities.

Civic work, volunteerism, and giving back were priorities to Gregg. One of his earliest gigs was as a hospice volunteer in Boston in the 1980s. Upon moving to Illinois, he coached chess and served on the Citizens Advisory Council with the Unit 5 school board. Gregg served on the Peoria Area World Affairs Council Board of Directors and held several positions on the Illinois Community College Trustee Association (ICCTA) executive board.The Multicultural Leadership Program Advisory Board, B-N Advantage, and the Illinois Prairie Community Foundation Board of Directors were also recipients of his time and dedication.

After his family and travel, Heartland Community College was his third love. He was proud to be a part of Heartland's growth and development as a board member for 18 years, serving as board chair for 11 years. Gregg began his term as president of ICCTA in 2020 and was awarded the Ray Hartstein Trustee Achievement Award also in 2020.

Gregg is survived by his wife, Robyn, and his children Avery, Hallie, and Ben. His adopted brother, two biological brothers, two biological sisters, nephews, mother-, father-, and brothers-, and sister-in-law survive as well as dear friends, knowing the world has lost a gentle, loving soul, wicked smart problem-solver, and good human being.

In lieu of flowers the family has requested that donations be made to Marcfirst and Heartland Community College.