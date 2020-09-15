BLOOMINGTON -Ann L. Mandel (nee Merriman), age 81, a resident of Naperville, IL since 1994, formerly of Joliet, IL, passed away on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born June 11, 1939 in Joliet.

Survivors include her loving husband of 58 years, Robert A. Mandel, two sons, Robert (Lori) Mandel of Fort Mill, SC and Stephen Mandel of Naperville, her daughters, Joan Ferreri of Naperville and Kathleen Mandel of Chicago, one brother, Paul (Pat) Merriman of Joliet, and four grandchildren, Meghan (Ryne) Mark, Amanda (Michael) Haiser, Thomas Mandel and Emily Mandel.

Ann was preceded in death by her parents, Edward J. and Marie (nee Kinn) Merriman, her brothers, Edward Merriman, Dr. Robert Merriman and Raymond Merriman, three sisters, Marie Freis, Colette Riffel and Helen Brouch.

Ann was raised in the Joliet area, attended St. Francis High School (Class of 1957) and married her husband, Robert, in 1962. They moved to Normal, IL where Ann and Bob lovingly raised their four children, two of which have special needs. Ann enjoyed volunteering for Misericordia Heart of Mercy and other fundraising events. She also enjoyed spending time with her family, annual trips to the beach, camping and cooking for her family and friends.

Ann was a member of SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Naperville and a former member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Joliet and Epiphany Catholic Church in Normal.

Ann will be remembered for the tremendous impact she made on everyone who met her.

Visitation will be held Sunday, September 20, 2020, 2:00-6:00 PM at Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home, 44 S. Mill Street, Naperville.

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated Monday, September 21, 11:00 AM at SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, 36 N. Ellsworth Street, Naperville.

Interment: SS. Peter & Paul Cemetery,

In lieu of flowers, donations in Ann's memory may be made to: Misericordia Heart of Mercy, Attn: Sister Rosemary Connelly, 6300 North Ridge Avenue, Chicago, IL, 60660, (773) 973-6300, www.misericordia.com/givingonate-online/

For more information, please visit www.friedrich-jones.com or call (630) 355-0213.