LEROY - Merle R. Hendren, 95, of LeRoy passed away Saturday Sept. 12, 2020 at Carle BroMenn in Normal, IL. A graveside service will be at 10:00 am Saturday Sept. 19, 2020 in Oak Grove Cemetery, LeRoy. Pastor Mattheis Lorimor will officiate. Memorial donations may be made to the LeRoy Emergency Ambulance Service or any LeRoy Church. Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home LeRoy is in charge.

Merle was born on July 9, 1925 in LeRoy to Sidney and Mabel Anderson Hendren. He married Helen Orr on January 22, 1946 in LeRoy. She preceded him in death in 1993.

Surviving are his children Kenny (Cindy) Hendren of Mahomet, Donna (Mike) Greene of Champaign, and Rusty (Lynnette) Hendren of LeRoy; grandchildren Byron (Mari), David (Mary), Jeff (Abby), Jennifer (Jason) Vallowe, Jill (Ryan) Moore, Jacob, Jared, and Emily Hendren; 15 great grandchildren and special friend Eleanor Yount.

He was preceded in death by his parents, 5 brothers, 5 sisters, and a special friend Dorothy Golden.

Merle was a United States Army veteran. He was a member of the LeRoy First United Methodist Church and was a 32nd degree Mason. He farmed in the BellflowereRoy area until his retirement in 1992. He was a student at Stumptown School in rural LeRoy, and served as a member of the Bellflower High School Board for 12 years. He loved spending his winters in Venice, Florida playing golf. Merle was a member of the LeRoy Country Club and played golf all over Illinois with the McLean County Seniors. Merle and Helen enjoyed dancing, and they were amazing ballroom and country dancers.

He was a loving father, grandfather, great grandfather, and devoted friend who will be deeply missed.

Condolences may be sent at calvertmemorial.com