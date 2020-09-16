BLOOMINGTON - Louis Francis Ulbrich, 91, of Bloomington, passed away peacefully at home on Monday (Sept. 14, 2020) surrounded by his loving family.

His life will be celebrated with a funeral Mass at 10 a.m. Friday at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Bloomington, with the Rev. Jeffrey Stirniman and Monsignor Douglas Hennessey officiating. Burial will be in Holy Cross Cemetery, Normal, with military rites accorded by the Bloomington-Normal American Legion Honor Guard. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Carmody Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington.

Memorials may be directed to Holy Trinity Catholic Church, where Lou was a lifelong member, the St. Vincent De Paul Society or OSF Hospice.

Lou was born in Bloomington on Oct. 3, 1928, the son of Al A. and Pauline Kraft Ulbrich. He married Mary Ann Statz on July 25, 1953. She survives. He is also survived by five children, Dr. Mark (Barbara) Ulbrich, Lynne (Steven) Cosler, Steven (Marilyn) Ulbrich, Luanne (James) Roth and Laurel (Michael) Moews; 17 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Gertrude and Elizabeth; and his brother, Al F. Ulbrich.

Lou graduated from Trinity High School in 1945; Illinois Wesleyan University in 1949, where he was a member of Sigma Chi fraternity; and earned his J.D. degree from the University of Illinois Law School in 1952, where he was a member of Phi Delta Phi legal fraternity.

Lou was a captain in the United States Air Force, serving as a JAG (Judge Advocate General) officer. He started his law career with Bernard Wall at Wall and Ulbrich before becoming a partner at the Dunn Law Firm, retiring in 1993 but remaining of counsel for many years. Lou was past president of Bloomington Country Club, the McLean County Bar Association and the Exchange Club, and served on various community boards.

On a motion made by Thurgood Marshall, the solicitor general of the United States, Lou was admitted and qualified as an attorney and counselor of the Supreme Court of the United States, on June 12, 1962.

Lou and Mary Ann enjoyed traveling worldwide with friends, and especially enjoyed the 20 years they spent in New Smyrna Beach, Florida, over the winter months, as well as the many friends they made while there. Lou also enjoyed golf with his regular golfing buddies and many afternoons playing cards with friends at BCC as well as his daily gin rummy games with Mary Ann.

Sweet Lou always said, "The most important thing is family." The joy of his life was any time spent with his family whether attending athletic events, celebrating milestones, gathering for holidays or the many great family vacations and Ulbrich reunions.

Lou was a true gentleman and a man of God, who will be missed by all who knew him.

