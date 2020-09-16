LAKE WALES, Florida - Debbie Anderson, 66, of Lake Wales, Florida, passed away Sept. 8, 2020, at the Kindred Hospital, Tampa, Florida.

She was born Feb. 25, 1954, in Pekin, to the late Paul and Reta Guy. Debbie moved to Lake Wales from Illinois in 1984. She was a customer service manager for the Lake Wales Walmart and enjoyed cooking and reading.

Debbie is survived by her husband, Doug Anderson; daughter, Trish Anderson, and husband, William, of Frostproof, Florida; brothers, Paul Wehrenberg, Florissant, Missouri, and Mike Wehrenberg, Normal; grandchildren, William Anderson Jr. and Samantha Anderson; and devoted caretaker, Jessica Ortiz, and her children, Elijah, Skylar and Ethan.

Memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Marion Nelson Funeral Home, Lake Wales, Florida, with Darrol Alexander officiating.

