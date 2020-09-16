Menu
Search
Menu
The Pantagraph
The Pantagraph HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Debbie Anderson

LAKE WALES, Florida - Debbie Anderson, 66, of Lake Wales, Florida, passed away Sept. 8, 2020, at the Kindred Hospital, Tampa, Florida.

She was born Feb. 25, 1954, in Pekin, to the late Paul and Reta Guy. Debbie moved to Lake Wales from Illinois in 1984. She was a customer service manager for the Lake Wales Walmart and enjoyed cooking and reading.

Debbie is survived by her husband, Doug Anderson; daughter, Trish Anderson, and husband, William, of Frostproof, Florida; brothers, Paul Wehrenberg, Florissant, Missouri, and Mike Wehrenberg, Normal; grandchildren, William Anderson Jr. and Samantha Anderson; and devoted caretaker, Jessica Ortiz, and her children, Elijah, Skylar and Ethan.

Memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Marion Nelson Funeral Home, Lake Wales, Florida, with Darrol Alexander officiating.

Condolences can be sent to the family at www.marionnelsonfuneralhome.com.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The Pantagraph on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Marion Nelson Funeral Home Inc. - Lake Wales
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.