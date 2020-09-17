BLOOMINGTON - Ciara Lynn Mosely, was born July 25, 2002, in Bloomington, to Donald Mosely II and Latrece Curry. She departed this life at age 18 on Sept. 9, 2020, in Lebanon, Kentucky.

She was a freshman at the University of Louisville and was a cardinal at heart. She was majoring in communications with a concentration in sports broadcasting and hoped to work for ESPN one day.

A memorial visitation will be held from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday at Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington, for friends and family to celebrate Ciara's life. The funeral service and committal will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Ciara's memory to US Bank, 1702 Eastland Drive, Bloomington, IL 61704, c/o Donald and Rosalind Mosely, or through the zelle app at [email protected]

She was a member of Loving Missionary Baptist Church where she was a choir member, a member of the children's ministry, and a frequent participant in the Orthodox Woodriver District Baptist Association's youth competitions. She attended Bloomington High School (Illinois) and Taylor County High School (Kentucky), though she graduated from Marion County High School (Kentucky). She was a star athlete at all schools, often making state for each sport she played in. Of all her accomplishments, the two biggest included winning first place in shot put at the KHSAA state track and field competition and earning 1000 points in two and half basketball seasons. Her talent could not be contained, and therefore she participated in soccer, track, volleyball, basketball, softball, and even non-sport related clubs while maintaining academic excellence. She excelled at every activity she put her mind to. She could even sing and often led her favorite song, "Because of Who You Are" by Vicki Yohe, at church.

She is survived by her loving parents, Donald "Chip" (Rosalind) Mosely II, Bloomington, and Latrece (John Rawley) Curry, Lebanon and Greensburg, Kentucky; siblings, Brein Mosely, Urbana; Deonté Mosely, Bloomington; her stepbrother, Quinton Curry, Hartford, Connecticut; her stepsisters, Sharhonda Hardin, Decatur, and Tanisha Brady, Bloomington; her grandparents, Cheryl Mosely, Kankakee, and Alfred and Thelma Ellis, Bloomington; great-grandparents, Ruth Parker, Kankakee; Willy Earl (Slim) Ellis, Louise, Mississippi; and Adlean Hamblin, Louise, Mississippi; her uncle, Marquis (Stacy) Mosely, Katy, Texas; her cousins, Jerrod Parker, River Falls, Wisconsin; Brandon Mosely, Wheaton; Dominic Mosely, Katy, Texas; and Jacquelyn Mosely, Katy, Texas; her honorary grandparents, James and Brenda Joyner, Bloomington; her honorary uncle, Kareem (Rajneeta) Smith, Anaheim Hills, California; and a host of great uncles and aunts, and cousins on both sides; and her best friend, Hailey Eddington, Bloomington.

She was preceded in death by her grandfather, Donald Mosely I, and her great-grandparents, Wilbur Parker, Betty Mosely, Allen Carpenter and Ruby Ellis.

Ciara was the definition of a free spirit. She was a sensitive soul and accepted and loved everyone for who they were, no matter their background. She loved her family and friends endlessly and made sure they knew it. A compassionate heart, a warm spirit, a loving touch, and a breathless smile were all qualities she possessed. She was never short of compliments and always reminded you of your own best qualities. She had a breadth of potential but often relied on her God-given abilities, something that many who knew her had chastised her about. Nevertheless, she was always appreciative, did not take life for granted, and said thank you for everything she received. With heavy hearts, fun memories and good times, we are forever grateful: our daughter, our sister, our grand and great-granddaughter, our friend.