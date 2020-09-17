FLANAGAN - Dorothy Ann Tucker, 94, of Flanagan, passed away at 1:20 p.m. Friday (Sept. 11, 2020) at Flanagan Rehabilitation and Health Care Center, Flanagan.

Her funeral will be at 2 p.m. Saturday at Calvert-Johnson & Froelich Memorial Home, Flanagan, with Pastor Matt Shields officiating. Burial will follow at Minonk Township Cemetery. Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. at the memorial home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Flanagan Rehabilitation and Health Care Center, Flanagan-Graymont Emergency Ambulance Service Inc. or the Flanagan-Graymont Fire Department.

Dorothy was born July 21, 1926, in Minonk Township, the daughter of William R. and Jettie Kleen Falk. She worked at State Farm and shortly thereafter married William Dale Tucker on Sept. 28, 1947, in Minonk. He preceded her in death on March 8, 2013. Her parents and her two brothers and their spouses, Elmer (Mildred) and Arthur (Alice Jean) Falk, also preceded her in death.

She is survived by her children, Ronald Tucker, Normal; Carolyn (Gary) Flowers, Flanagan; and Lorna (Kevin) Kirby, Goreville; grandchildren, Karra (Evan) Herron, Goreville, and Chisum (fiancee, Emily Norton) Kirby, Marietta, Georgia; and great-grandchildren, Tucker and Avery Herron, Goreville. She is also survived by one niece and four nephews.

She was a member of St. John's Evangelical Church, Flanagan, and a former member of the Livingston County Home Bureau and St. John's Woman's Circle. She was a cancer survivor since 1988.

Dorothy's life was the family farm west of Flanagan, and she was an essential part of the Dale Tucker Trucking operation as logistics coordinator for 50 years. She worked most days from before sunrise to after dark. She sold eggs out of the farmhouse basement for many years. She helped her husband raise cows, hogs, chickens and sheep, which included bottle feeding lambs in the furnace room. She helped wherever she was needed to get the work done. She enjoyed working in her flower beds and in her later years tooling around the farm on her golf cart.

Dorothy was candid in her speech and dealings, always ready with a quip or a comeback. She was cheerful and pleasant to whomever she met. She was easy to talk to and she had a way of making visitors feel comfortable and welcome in her home. She will be missed for her practical outlook on life and genuineness.

A special thank you to the FRHCC staff for taking such good care of our Mom and Grandmother these past 21 months. Also, a sincere thank you to the Vitas Team for their special involvement.