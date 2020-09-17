Menu
Ronald L. Sparks
1938 - 2020
BORN
1938
DIED
2020

BLOOMINGTON - Ronald Lee Sparks, 82, of Bloomington, passed away at 3:55 p.m. Tuesday (Sept. 15, 2020) at Good Samaritan in Pontiac.

There will be a funeral service for Ronald on at 11 a.m. Saturday at Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home in Bloomington. There will be a visitation one hour prior to the service at the memorial home. Pastor Jason Collins will officiate. Interment will be in Park Hill Cemetery in Bloomington. Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home in Bloomington is handling arrangements.

Ronald was born April 7, 1938, in LeRoy, to Wayne and Elsie Hart Sparks. He married Carol Tudor on Sept. 21, 1958. She preceded him in death in 1986. He then married Marilyn Gregory on Sept. 7, 1987, in Las Vegas. She survives.

He is also survived by one daughter, Angela Sparks, Gridley; four grandchildren, Josh, J.R., Austin and Destiny Prewitt; and nine great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by one infant son, Ronald D. Sparks, and one nephew, Rick Sparks.

Ron was the owner of Sparky's Home Improvement. He was also a member of the Bloomington Corvette Club and was a member of the United States Army Reserve.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society.

Condolences may be left at www.calvertmemorial.com.




Published by The Pantagraph on Sep. 17, 2020.
