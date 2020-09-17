MINIER - Clyetta M. Berry, 84, of Minier, passed away Monday (Sept. 14, 2020) at Apostolic Christian Home in Eureka.

Clyetta was born Nov. 10, 1935, in Minier, to Clyde S. and Evetta M. Strayer Berry. They preceded her in death.

Clyetta attended Minier schools. She graduated from Illinois State University, receiving both a bachelor's and master's degree in business education. In 1957 she began her 38-year teaching career at McLean-Waynesville High School. She finished her teaching career at Olympia High school in 1994. She taught in the business department.

She was a member of St. John's Church. Clyetta was a life-long resident of Minier. She loved the community. She enjoyed sports, especially the Cardinals, Cubs and the Bulls.

Cremation rites will be accorded. Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday at Minier Cemetery. Haensel Funeral Home, Minier, is assisting with arrangements. Memorials may be made to Minier Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 680, Minier, IL 61759.

Condolences may be made at www.haenselfuneralhome.com.