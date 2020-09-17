Menu
Search
Menu
The Pantagraph
The Pantagraph HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Clyetta M. Berry

MINIER - Clyetta M. Berry, 84, of Minier, passed away Monday (Sept. 14, 2020) at Apostolic Christian Home in Eureka.

Clyetta was born Nov. 10, 1935, in Minier, to Clyde S. and Evetta M. Strayer Berry. They preceded her in death.

Clyetta attended Minier schools. She graduated from Illinois State University, receiving both a bachelor's and master's degree in business education. In 1957 she began her 38-year teaching career at McLean-Waynesville High School. She finished her teaching career at Olympia High school in 1994. She taught in the business department.

She was a member of St. John's Church. Clyetta was a life-long resident of Minier. She loved the community. She enjoyed sports, especially the Cardinals, Cubs and the Bulls.

Cremation rites will be accorded. Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday at Minier Cemetery. Haensel Funeral Home, Minier, is assisting with arrangements. Memorials may be made to Minier Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 680, Minier, IL 61759.

Condolences may be made at www.haenselfuneralhome.com.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The Pantagraph on Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Haensel Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.