WENONA - Louella "Lou" Ball, 82, of Wenona, passed away on September 17, 2020 in OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria with her daughter Deni by her side.

Funeral services will be 11:00 AM Monday in the Hurst Funeral Home in Wenona with Rev. Robert Idell, pastor of Antioch Christian Church in Toluca officiating. Burial will be in Wenona Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9:30 AM Monday until time of services in the funeral home.

Lou was born in Bloomington on September 29, 1937 to Christian and Magdeline (Shuck) Eichelberger. She married Thomas Sherman on November 17, 1957 and then married Kendall R. Ball in Toluca on July 20, 1985. She enjoyed wintering on Sanibel Island in Florida with her husband Kendall. They liked walks on the beach and collecting seashells. She was an avid reader and enjoyed going to the library. She loved spending time with her family.

Mrs. Ball is survived by three daughters, Denise (Eric) Knoblauch of Low Point, Vicki (Timothy) Wright of Davenport, IA and Kimberly (Kent) Podobinski of Dublin, OH; three step-children, Rick (Joan) Ball of Cobden, Danny (Jessie) Ball of Murphysboro and Judy (Thomas) Larson of Chillicothe; 8 grandchildren, several step-grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren; two brothers, Robert (Nancy) Eichelberger and Gordon (Chaire) Eichelberger, both of El Paso and two sisters, Jeanette Burroughs of East Peoria and Grace Eskeridge of Carlock.

She was preceded in death by her husband Kendall on January 10, 2003 and one sister Mary Meierhofer.

Memorials may be directed to American Cancer Society or Wenona Bond Public Library.

