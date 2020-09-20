BLOOMINGTON - Simoni Lukose, 80, of Bloomington, Illinois passed away Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at OSF St. Joseph Hospital in Bloomington, IL.

She was born on October 1, 1939 in Tiruvalla, Kerala, India, the daughter of K.J. Joseph and Sosamma Thomas. She was married to Lukose M. Joseph in Kerala, India in April 1966.

She graduated High School in 1958 from Christava Mahilalayam in Aluva, Kerala. From 1959-1963, Simoni studied nursing in Kottayam Government Medical College Hospital and graduated with honors.

Early in life she worked at various clinics and hospitals in Kerala, India. She immigrated to the US in 1975 and worked as a nurse's aide in Naperville, Illinois. She studied and later became a Registered Nurse working at various hospitals and nursing homes in the west suburbs of Chicago.

From the very beginning, Simoni dedicated her life to the Lord and encouraged her children to cultivate a personal relationship with Jesus. She was thankful to see her three children grow up in the faith.

She was an active member of her church and spent the last 10 years attending Victory Christian Church in Bloomington, Illinois.

Her hobbies included reading, gardening, and nature walks. But her greatest passion and calling was her involvement in various ministries and prayer teams over the years. Throughout her life she maintained a sweet and simple demeanor that won the trust and hearts of many, who even now are being changed by her witness of constant nurturing, love and prayers. Her strength and unwavering faith in Jesus allowed a normally shy and timid woman to serve in and support ministries across the globe.

She was also a devoted mother and grandmother who invested her life and love in her children and grandchildren. Surviving are her son Joseph Lukose and wife Soma Lukose of Hawthorn Woods, IL, daughter Mercy Behrens and husband Robert Behrens of Bloomington, IL, daughter Susan Abraham and husband Jason Abraham of Elgin, IL and six grandchildren -Benjamin Lukose, Micah Lukose, Julia Behrens, Jessica Behrens, Isabelle Abraham, and Evan Abraham.

A private family service will be held at Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home with burial following in East Lawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery.

To express condolences online, please visit www.carmodyflynn.com.