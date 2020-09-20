BLOOMINGTON - Nancy Jean Nolan, 65, of Bloomington, Illinois passed away on September 16, 2020 with her loving husband and children by her side at the University of Chicago Hospital from multiple serious health conditions.

Drive through visitation will be held from 3:00-6:00 p.m., Wednesday, September 23 at Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington. The funeral mass will be at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, September 24 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Bloomington. Burial will be in Holy Cross Cemetery, Normal. For those unable to attend, the Mass can be viewed at www.holytrinitybloomington.org.

She was born October 16, 1954 in Chicago, the daughter of Frank E. and Anna Alice Slaviero Slabe. Nancy graduated from Harold L. Richards High School in 1972 and received a Bachelor's in Mathematics and Bachelor's in Physical Education from Illinois State University in 1976. She married the love of her life, Stephen Nolan, on August 21, 1976, and they lived together in Bloomington for 44 years.

Nancy is survived by her husband; three children: Barbara (Matt) Polk of Morton; Kathleen Nolan, of Normal; and John "Favorite" (Olivia Nelson) Nolan of Brookfield; six grandchildren: Connor Polk, Hailey Polk, Makenna Polk, Jarrett Polk, Brooklynn Nolan and Landon Polk. She is also survived by her loving mother Alice Slabe of Worth; four siblings, Barbara Mehmel, Frank Slabe, Sharon Estes and Janet Ferstein; her father-in-law, Francis Nolan; and countless nieces, nephews and friends.

She was preceded in death by her devoted father on August 30, 2020, loving grandparents, John and Victoria Slaviero, Frank and Mary Slabe.

Nancy was immensely proud of her family and leaves behind countless beautiful memories.

She was the recipient to a life saving lung transplant in 2001 and a kidney transplant from her loving husband in 2011. The University of Chicago doctors and staff treated her like family right up until the end. As her health declined over the years it never broke her spirit or strength. There was nothing that could hold Nancy back from anything she was determined to do.

She was an accomplished teacher for 20 plus years at Central Catholic High School (CCHS), Holy Trinity Jr. High School and St. Clare School. She loved her students like they were her own children and always

gave the extra attention to those who needed it most.

Her former students will serve as pallbearers and carry her to her final resting place. If a casket had 1,000 handles she would have every student she's ever influenced carry her. She wanted her students to remember not only the lessons she taught in the classroom, but the life lessons she taught them each and every day.

Nancy passed her volunteerism onto all of her children and students. She spent countless hours helping at the Midwest Food Bank, St. Vincent DePaul Food Pantry and CCHS events helping those less fortunate. Nancy was an example to all of us, she inspired others to always be the best version of themselves.

Her last dying wish was to give back to others through organ donation. The positive impact she had and her legacy will live on forever. We all love you and will miss you until we meet again in the arms of our Lord. If love alone could keep you here, you'd live forever.

Due to health safety concerns in lieu of a luncheon, the family will make a donation to the following organizations in honor of Nancy. In lieu of sending flowers the family suggests that donations are made to support Midwest Food Bank Bloomington-Normal, St. Vincent DePaul Food Pantry, The Nancy Nolan Memorial Scholarship Fund at CCHS or The Peoria chapter of Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.

