BLOOMINGTON - Ellen Lee Smith, 96, of Westminster Village, Bloomington, Illinois died September 16, 2020 at Martin Health Center from heart failure. No memorial service will be held due to the pandemic.

Ellen's inurnment will be in the Smith-Kinnear family plot at Woodlawn Cemetery in Canandaigua, New York. Memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church of Normal or Habitat for Humanity of McLean County.

Ellen Smith was born February 25, 1924 in Beaver Falls, Pennsylvania, daughter of Charles M. and Alice Stewart Lee. She married childhood love and friend Ralph L. Smith on January 26, 1946 in Beaver Falls. Ellen was preceded in death by Ralph, by her parents, two sisters, Rebecca and Margaret and three brothers, Jonathan, Marston and Stewart.

Mrs. Smith received her BA degree in English from Geneva College, Beaver Falls, PA.

In 1959 Ellen, Ralph and their family moved from Buffalo, New York to Normal, Illinois where they both became active in the passage of the Open Housing ordinance. She earned her LPN license from the Bloomington School of Practical Nursing and worked at Heritage Manor Nursing Home. Mrs. Smith also taught fifth grade in Lexington, IL.

Ellen lived by her devout beliefs and remarkable social conscience. She loved God, and was an active member of First United Methodist Church of Normal. Ellen served on many commissions and taught fifth grade Sunday school. She also spent a lifetime fighting for racial justice, women's equality, and relief for those suffering the ravages of poverty. She served as secretary of the McLean County Economic Opportunity Corporation and was a regular volunteer with Habitat for Humanity. She generously opened her home to many refugee families sponsored by her church and to her foster son, Larry Ramlow.

Ellen and Ralph Smith had fond memories of travel, especially their time living in Britain. Ellen sang regularly, deeply enjoyed creating art, and had a strong appreciation for opera, painting, and literature.

Ellen is survived by her son Christopher A. Smith, Seattle, Washington, daughter Karen L. Hirshon and her husband Stephen, State College, Pennsylvania, and two grandchildren, Lauren S. Hirshon, married to Ken Schainman, of Philadelphia and Elliot E. Hirshon married to Münire Bozdemir, of Huntingdon, Pennsylvania. Ellen's great granddaughter, Quinn Adelyn Schainman, was born in July of this year. Ellen will be greatly missed for her wit, conscience, intellect, and generosity of love.

Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington, Illinois is assisting the family with arrangements.