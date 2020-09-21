BLOOMINGTON - Randall H. "Randy" Myers age 70 of Bloomington IL passed away at 11:20 PM on Friday, September 18, 2020 at his residence Bloomington, IL. Private inurnment was at Hopewell Cemetery, Downs, IL. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorials be made to Peace Meals of Bloomington, IL. Arrangements are being handled by Beck Memorial Home, Bloomington, IL. Randy was born June 2, 1950 in Bloomington, IL the son of Harvey and Margaret Vance Myers. Surviving are many extend family too numerous to mention. Randy is preceded in death by his parents. Randy grew up playing baseball in Chicago Heights, IL. He was talented trombone player in his youth. Randy was accepted to the "Band of America" in 1968, comprised of the best high school band members in the United States. They toured Europe. He loved the experience and Prague was his favorite city. He later joined the US Army and auditioned for the Army Band and was stationed at Ft. Wadsworth, Staten Island New York. He married and raised his family in Bloomington, IL. Randy had owned and operated the New York Deli, Normal. He had worked at Avanti's, Peace Meal and Beck Florist all of Bloomington, IL. He had a big personality and was proud father. He will be missed by all who knew him.Please view the obituary and share your condolences and memories online at www.beckmemorial.com