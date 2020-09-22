BLOOMINGTON - John F. Ruby, 82, of Bloomington, passed away Saturday, September 19, 2020 at OSF HealthCare St. Joseph Medical Center, Bloomington.

His funeral will be at 12:00 p.m. Thursday, September 24, 2020 at Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington, where visitation will be an hour prior. Burial will be in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood.

He was born February 26, 1938 in St. Paul, MN, a son of Harold and Margaret "Peg" Ruby.

Surviving are his children, Tracy (John) Humphrey of Lombard, Aaron (Veronica) Ruby of Scott, AR and John Ruby of Pendleton, SC; six grandchildren, Reagan, Cole and Elliot Humphrey and Rykley, Schaler and Finley Ruby; and five siblings, Margaret (Dennis) Stinn of Fort Collins, CO, Jane Boyce of Des Moines, IA, Tom (Carol) Ruby of Fond du Lac, WI, Paul (Stephanie) Ruby of Monroe, GA, and Bernie Ruby of Virginia Beach, VA.

He was preceded in death by his parents and four siblings, Mary Ruby, Ann Winkelhake, David Ruby and Mike Ruby.

John grew up Des Moines, IA and attended Dowling High School. After graduating, he joined the US Navy where he served on the USS Baya submarine and trained as an electrical engineer. After he completed his time in the Navy, John got a job with GTE (now Verizon) where he was employed until retirement in 1990. He worked on upgrading transatlantic communication systems which helped to usher in the new telecommunications age from which we still benefit.

After retiring, he enjoyed the time he spent working at the Woodworkers Shop in Bloomington. John enjoyed golf, woodworking and his involvement in the National Association for Amateur Radio. He attended Holy Trinity Catholic Church for many years.

His family, both his immediate and his extended meant the world to him. He regularly attended the Ruby family reunions, first in Des Moines and then eventually around the country. He enjoyed annual golf weekends with his brothers, where he regularly dominated on the golf course. He was a loving and faithful father and grandfather and could regularly be counted on to ruin his grandchildren's appetites with every kind of sugar that could be bought. He was an honorable, humble man who will be dearly missed.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Legion Post 2910.

