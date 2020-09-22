BLOOMINGTON - William Andrew Brown, age 77, formerly of Bloomington passed peacefully on May 22,2020 in Weslaco, Texas.

Burial will be held at Funks Grove Cemetery, on Saturday October 3,2020, at 1:00PM.

"Bill" was proceeded in death by his parents, William "Bill" E. and Ina Jean Brown.

He is survived by Cricket Brown of Weslaco, Nikki Brown & Mark Brown of Tabernash, Colorado, Scott and Staci Huggins of Keller, Texas, Jodi and Bill Taylor of Azle, Texas. Seven Grandchildren Braxton, Savannah, Sage Huggins, Ryan Murry, Chloe, Grace, Kyle Taylor and one great. Houston Wyatt Huggins. Siblings Robert (Ed)Brown& Paula of Carlock, Rodney O. Brown & Pat of Bloomington and Debba Jean & John Sweeney of Hudson. Numerous nieces and nephews.

Bill was a 1961 graduate of Bloomington High and joined the United State Marine Corps for which he was Honorably Discharged earning a meritorious to Sergeant E-4. During his six years of service he traveled extensively taking him to Africa and other countries, where his adventuresome spirit began.

Returning home and settling down in Bloomington with a family, Bill became an apprentice with a local Brick layer Union and was given the title of youngest construction foreman in the area. A ski trip to Colorado piqued his interest and he moved his family and purchased ski lodges, restaurants, and a pub. Skiing, hunting, community service, and hospitality continued to satisfy his adventurous appetite.

Bill furthered his education and became a Municipal Judge in Grand County, Colorado and became a Certified Hotel Administrator.

Upon major life changing events, he then moved to Red River, New Mexico, and managed Condominiums. Moved on to East Moreno Valley Ranch, a Sixty-thousand-acre Corporate Elk Hunting with Cowboy Evening Dinners and Rodeo Arena.

Wishing for warmer climate moved to Texas, managed, and built Hotels on the Texas Gulf Coast. Bought an RV, and extensive travel led him to the east coast, where opportunity presented itself at the Department of Defense/ NEXCOM. Allowing that wandering spirit to intensify, he and his wife "Cricket" became established in Norfolk, Virginia. Where they traveled to Europe and all over the US became the" New" adventure for the next eight years.

Retiring back to Texas, but not ready to really settle, he became the seasonal General Manager at Paradise Inn at the foot of Mt. Rainier. The following year Lake Yellowstone Lodge in Yellowstone National Park, finally bringing him to the Rio Grande Valley and his last adventure.