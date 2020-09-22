Menu
Gordon L. Ropp

NORMAL - Gordon "Gordy" L. Ropp, 87, of Normal passed away at 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at his home.

In memory of a life well lived there will be a celebration of life held at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at Ropp Jersey Cheese (2936 Ropp Road, Normal, Illinois 61761). Social distancing practices encouraged and hand sanitizing stations will be readily available.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church in Bloomington, Illinois Cancer Care Foundation, McLean County 4H Foundation or to the donor's choice.

Online condolences and memories of Gordy may be left for his family at kiblerbradyruestman.com.


Published by The Pantagraph on Sep. 22, 2020.
