Menu
Search
Menu
The Pantagraph
The Pantagraph HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Judith A. Bednar
1949 - 2020
BORN
1949
DIED
2020

CHATSWORTH - Judith A. Bednar passed away September 18, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family. A Memorial service will be planned at a later date. Judy was born November 26, 1949 to Elmer and Theresa Bensen in Chicago. She married her soulmate Frank Bednar on March 22, 1980. He survives in Chatsworth.

Also surviving is one Son Andrew Larsen, Pontiac, Daughter Theresa (Sean) Stanek, Pontiac, Granddaughter Laura (Tony) Tripicchio, Chatsworth, Granddaughter Eryn Larsen, Pontiac and Great Granddaughter Ava Ann Tripicchio. Also surviving is her Sister Catherine Bensen, Paxton and Brother Elmer (Debbie) Bensen, Lake Villa IL.

Judy was preceded in death by her parents and her beloved Canine Trixie.

Judy was a devoted Mother, Grandmother, Wife and Sister who loved her family unconditionally. She liked to gamble, play cards and read but most of all visit with her family and friends. Judy saw the world and people through rose colored glasses, always looking for the best in both.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The Pantagraph on Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.