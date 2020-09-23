Menu
Search
Menu
The Pantagraph
The Pantagraph HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Darlene A. Reese
1940 - 2020
BORN
1940
DIED
2020

MINONK - Darlene A. Reese, 79, of Minonk, IL passed away at 8:32 a.m. on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Luther Oaks in Bloomington.

She was born on November 1, 1940 in Minonk, IL a daughter of Ollie and Mabel (Falk) Cirks. She married Kenneth K. "Kenny" Reese on January 31, 1964 in Minonk, IL. He passed away on April 8, 2020.

Survivors include two daughters, Darla (Jeremy) Smith of Stanford, IL, and Marla (John) Weber of Minonk, IL; brother, Don (Carol) Cirks of Minonk, IL; sister, Evelyn (Don) Turner of Dana, IL; brother, Marvin (Jane) Cirks of Zephyrhills, FL; brother, Ray (Teresa) Cirks of Minonk, IL; five grandchildren, Kayla (Will) Wilson, Ben Sears, Garrett Smith, Payton Weber, and Reese Weber; two great grandchildren, Leeann and Legacy.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Darlene and her husband owned and operated Reese Oil Company for many years.

Cremation will be accorded. A private graveside service will be held at Minonk Township Cemetery. Pastor Amy Berger will officiate. Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home in Minonk is handling arrangements for the family. Social distancing guidelines will be observed at the grave.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Minonk Ambulance Association. Online condolences may be sent to www.ruestmanharrisfuneralhome.com.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The Pantagraph on Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home - Minonk
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.