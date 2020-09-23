BLOOMINGTON - Diana E. Cunningham, 67 of Bloomington, passed away at 5:10 pm Friday September 11, 2020 at Heritage Health, Normal, Illinois.

Diana was born March 10, 1953 in Normal, Illinois, the daughter of Roger & Patricia (Zeiss) Weed.

She is survived by her parents, One daughter: Jennifer (Cunningham) Forsythe, Two Brothers: Roger Weed, Jr. and David Weed, One Sister: Shawn, One granddaughter: Adeline Patricia Forsythe and One grandson due in October: Wyatt William Forsythe.

Cremation rites will be accorded, Beck Memorial Home, Bloomington is in charge of arrangements.

Diana worked at the Pantagraph for many years and in her spare time was an animal lover.

Memorials can be made on her behalf to Borzoi Rescue at rescueborzoi.org.

