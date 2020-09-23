PONTIAC - John M. Martinez, 52, of Pontiac, passed away Sunday, September 20, 2020, at 12:49 a.m. at Morris Hospital in Morris, IL.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, September 25, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Pontiac. Cremation rites will follow with burial at a later date.

Visitation will be Thursday, September 24, 2020, from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Pontiac.

Duffy-Baier-Snedecor Funeral Home, Pontiac, is in charge of arrangements.

John was born November 20, 1967, in Scottsbluff, NE to Andres Martinez, Jr. and Jane (Cerda) Cassidy. Jane and her husband, Thomas, survive in Pontiac, IL.

Also surviving are his daughters, Lidia (Calvin Riggs) Martinez of Bloomington, IL and Gabriella Martinez of California; his loving partner, Tracy Lynn, and her daughters, Hope, Faith, and Jasmine; siblings, Annette Martinez of Normal, IL, Patricia (Brian) Grant of Pontiac, IL, and Andres (Dawn) Martinez III of Hudson, IL; two granddaughters; three nieces; seven nephews; six great nieces; and seven great nephews.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents and his father.

John was a graduate of Pontiac Township High School, class of 1986. He received an Associates Degree in Science from Heartland Community College in 2015. He worked for Caterpillar in Pontiac, IL.

John served in the United States Navy in Vallejo, CA from 1988 to 1992.

John had a passion for his motorcycles and the friends he made along the way riding with them. He loved his Hispanic traditions, his family, and his friends. He loved his granddaughters fiercely and always put family above all else. His laugh and smile were contagious and he could always make a room full of people laugh. John made life so much brighter for anyone who knew him and he will be deeply missed.

Memorials may be made to St. Mary's Catholic Church in Pontiac, IL.

