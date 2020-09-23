HOPEDALE - Terri L. Luick, 64, of Hopedale, passed away at 7:45 a.m. Saturday, September 19, 2020 at OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home in Peoria.

Terri was born June 22, 1956 in Galesburg. She was the daughter of Frank and Dora Martin.

She married John E. Luick, February 14, 1998 in Hopedale. He survives.

Also surviving are her mother and step-father, Dora and Chuck Reason; one son Dan (Dawn) Boles of Peoria Heights; three step-daughters, Rhonda Street of Blair, NE, Kim (Dennis) Herskind of Bellevue, NE, Jonie (Tim) Conolly of Princeville; numerous grandchildren, including Bristol M. Flaugher, and great-grandchildren; two brothers Frank (Sue) Martin of Wellington, OH, Wes (Sharon) Martin of Salem, AR; one sister, Kelly Forbes of O'Fallon; and her father-in-law, Richard F. Luick of Tremont.

She was preceded in death by one son, Sean Flaugher; one granddaughter, Sydney Flaugher; her father, Frank Martin; Sister, Debbie Ann Cooksie; Amy Hinnelrick, who was like a daughter to Terri and her mother-in-law, Joanne Luick.

Terri enjoyed spending time with her granddaughter, Bristol, and riding her Harley. She was known to her many friends as "Mama T."

Funeral services for Terri and her son, Sean, who passed away September 30, 2014, will be at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, September 26, 2020 at the Tremont Baptist Church in Tremont with Reverend Noah Lee officiating. Visitation will be Friday from 5 to 7 p.m. at the church. Burial will be in Mt. Hope Cemetery in Tremont.

Memorials may be made to Tremont Baptist Church, P.O. Box 42, Tremont, IL 61568 or the American Cancer Society, 4234 Knoxville Ave suite b, Peoria, IL 61614.

