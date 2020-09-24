NORMAL - John M. "Jack" Cain, 83, of Normal, passed away Monday, September 21, 2020 at the Villas of Hollybrook, Bloomington. His memorial Mass will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, September 26, 2020 at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Bloomington, where visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington, is assisting the family with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Bloomington YMCA or to St. Mary's Catholic Church. He was born August 4, 1937 in Decatur, a son of Cornelius and Margaret Walsh Cain. He married Laura M. Wells on July 16, 1966 at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Champaign and she survives in Normal. Also surviving are his children, Dara (Tod) Williamson of Hudson, Tim (Pascha) Cain of Portland, OR, Matthew Cain of Washington, DC, Greg (Karen) Cain of Troutman, NC, and Andrew Cain of Bloomington; six grandchildren, Aubrey (Sean) Foxx and Teague Williamson, Boden and Hutson Cain and Logan and Abbey Cain; a great-grandson, Roman Foxx; and a sister, Cel (George) Balfre of Phoenix, AZ. He was preceded in death by his parents. Jack was a graduate of Champaign High School and attended Quincy College. Following an honorable discharge from the U.S. Marine Corps in 1960, Jack returned to his studies and graduated from Eastern Illinois University in 1963. He retired from State Farm Insurance Companies in 2000 after 32 years of employment. Jack was a longtime active member of the YMCA, served on the Catholic Charities Board for over twenty-five years and volunteered at the Loaves and Fishes Soup Kitchen for ten years. He was a faithful member of St. Mary's Catholic Church, Bloomington. To express condolences, please visit www.carmodyflynn.com .