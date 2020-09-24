CASA GRANDE, Arizona - Lawrence Eugene Hedrick, 88, of Casa Grande, AZ, passed away peacefully in his home on September 15, 2020. Lawrence is survived by his loving wife Judith of 54 years, his children, sons Richard Hedrick, Lawrence (Linda) Hedrick, Tony (Trish) Hedrick, daughters Julie (Jayne) Thorpe, Lorie Connor, Melanie Hedrick, Evelyn (Bridget) Higgs, his brother Andy (Goldie) Hedrick, his grandchildren Lindsay Hedrick, Katelynn Hedrick, Lawrence (Lee) Hedrick III, Lynn (TJ) Hedrick II, Emily Hedrick, Jaclyn Hedrick, Heather Rojas, Matthew Duval, Stephanie Mchugh, Joshua Smith, Erin Smith, Steve Davis, Preston Swecker, Clinton Connor and Lindsey Gayle, 10 great grandchildren and many nephews and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents Howard (Tuffy) and Evelyn Hedrick of Clinton, IL. Lawrence was born in Wapella, IL where he and his brother Andy grew up and attended school. He was very active in school activities, including basketball, baseball, choir and student council. He was a member of both 4-H and FFA, showing and winning ribbons for beef cattle and swine. In October, 1952 he was awarded one of 17 statewide American Farmer degrees from the Illinois Association of the Future Farmers of America. This was the first time the state honored a farmer from the Wapella FFA Chapter in its 25-year history. Upon graduation from High School, Lawrence, along with his father and brother, farmed several acreages in and around Wapella. He left farming and joined Wallace Business Forms in 1959, where he worked in the Carbon Room and the Press Room before moving to manage the Carbon Room for the firm in Luray, VA in 1968. He remained at Wallace until his retirement in 1995. Although he left farming, it never left him. His gardens were legendary and his family spent many summers tending to his large plots and benefiting from its bounty. He was a past President and longtime member of the Board of Directors with the Page Valley Fair. His love of horses led him to direct the Fair's Horse Show for many years. After retirement, Lawrence and his wife, Judith, fulfilled their dream of full time RVing, selling their Stanley home and hitting the road before settling in Casa Grande, AZ in 2003. Lawrence was a kind, loving, devoted son, husband, father, grandfather and friend. He was quick to smile and never met a stranger. He had a story for everything and everyone. He will be sadly missed but never forgotten. The memories we hold dear will always keep him close. At his request, there will be no formal services. Memorials may be made to Clinton IL FFA Chapter.