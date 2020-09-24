NORMAL - Jane Louise Archer passed away on Thursday, September 17, 2020 at Sugar Creek Alzheimer's Care Center in Normal, she was 90 years old. She was born in Buffalo NY on May 23, 1930 to Ralph and Dorothy (Potts) Pettit and lived most of her childhood in New Kensington PA. She moved to Bloomington to attend Illinois Wesleyan University where she was a member of Sigma Kappa Sorority. She graduated from Wesleyan with a degree in education. Jane married Gene "Bud" Archer on June 20th, 1953 in Bloomington IL. He preceded her in death on May 11, 2019. They lived most of their married life in Normal, Illinois. Jane spent her years as a homemaker. She enjoyed gardening, painting, sewing, and raising her children. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Normal and a former member of PEO chapter JV. She is survived by her two daughters, Lisa (Jim) Jezewski of Randolph, NJ and Jill (Walter) Stroink of Bloomington, her grandchildren, Megan (Shaun) Conrad, Michael (Tali) Jezewski, Lauren (Brian) Weldon, Jackie (Erik) Axelson, Katie (Chris) Troksa and Andrea Stroink as well as eight great-grandchildren, Logan Conrad, Sloane Conrad, Asher Jezewski, Margot Weldon, Lucas Axelson, Charlotte Axelson, Archer Axelson, Ava Troksa and her sister Francis Harris. Jane's family would like to express their heartfelt gratitude to the people at Sugar Creek Alzheimer's Special Care Center and Compassus Hospice for the wonderful care they gave her. There will be a private graveside service at Funks Grove. Calvert Metzler Memorial Home in Bloomington is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association . Online condolences may be left at www.calvertmemorial.com .