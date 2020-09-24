Menu
David J. Bagnell Jr.
BLOOMINGTON - David J. Bagnell, Jr. (Mort) 62 of Bloomington, passed away at 5:00 pm Monday September 21, 2020 at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center, Bloomington. David was born October 30, 1957 in Bloomington, IL, the son of David J. Sr. & Mary Jane (McConnell) Bagnell. He is survived by his significant other: Imelda Ann Mayer whom he married on January 24th 1986; 2 sons: Jason (Melanie) Phelps & David J. Bagnell III (Heather); 2 grandchildren: Dalton Phelps & Holly Phelps; and six brothers and sisters: Jim Bagnell, Deborah Kollpainter, Mark Bagnell, Carol Mulligan, Barbara Brines and Kevin Bagnell. He was preceded in death by his parents. Dave (Bags) was a plumber for over 40 years with 26 of those as a plumber at ISU. Besides spending his time stirring up trouble in Internet forums and Facebook he was a motorcycle enthusiast. He was extremely proud of his boys and loved his grandkids. He never met a stranger and always had plenty to say, even if it was inappropriate. A private Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday September 26th. Cremation rites will be accorded. Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington is in charge of the arrangements. Memorials may be made to the President Donald Trump Campaign Contributions.
Published by The Pantagraph on Sep. 24, 2020.
