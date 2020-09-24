Menu
BLOOMINGTON - Shirley J. Potter age 85 of Bloomington IL passed away at 6:49 AM on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at her residence. Her funeral service will be 12 Noon Saturday, September 26, 2020 at Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington, IL. Pastor Chad Lueck will be officiating. Visitation will be 10:30 AM-12 Noon Saturday at the memorial home. The service and visitation will be limited to 50 persons at a time and everyone will be required to wear a face mask. Private family burial will be at Mackinaw Township Cemetery, Mackinaw, IL. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorials be made to Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Bloomington, IL or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Shirley was born November 4, 1934 in East Peoria, IL the daughter of Vernon Oliver and Goldie Ann Meredith Wood. She married Lee Henry White on December 3, 1955. He passed away October 29, 1991. She later married William C. Potter I on November 23, 1994. He passed away December 7, 1998. Surviving are her 2 children, Michael (Jacquelyn) White, Bloomington, IL, Lynne White, Normal IL, 3 step-children, Cathy (John) Pesetski, Marco Island, FL, Becky (Charles) Staab, Novi, MI, William C. Potter II, Indianapolis, IN, 4 grandchildren, 7 step grandchildren, 12 step great-grandchildren and her sister, Verna L. Gordon, Congerville, IL. Shirley is preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Marvin Wood and a sister, Betty Tate. Shirley was a member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Bloomington, IL. Please view the obituary and share your condolences and memories online at www.calvertmemorial.com.
Published by The Pantagraph on Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
26
Visitation
10:30a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home Bloomington Chapel
1115 East Washington Street, Bloomington, IL 61701
Sep
26
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home Bloomington Chapel
1115 East Washington Street, Bloomington, IL 61701
Funeral services provided by:
Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home Bloomington Chapel
