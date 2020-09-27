BLOOMINGTON - Emmett Gerald Prather, age 78, of Bloomington, Illinois passed away at his home the evening of August 10, 2020 with his friend Pat Mann by his side, after years of undetermined physical pain. Gerald ("Jerry" to some) was born in Bloomington, Illinois on November 24, 1941 the son of Emmett D and Ella D (Barrett) Prather. In honor of his pre-arranged wishes, his body was cremated; due to the COVID pandemic, a memorial service was not held.

Gerald attended Bloomington High School. On August 21, 1960, he married Darlene Elizabeth Williamson, daughter of Roy Edwin and Elizabeth Wilhelmina (Schaefer) Williamson. They resided in Bloomington, IL their entire lives. After Darlene passed away on January 20, 1994, Gerald never remarried.

Gerald was a faithful, hard worker. He was employed at various jobs throughout his life – the Dairy Queen, a local dry cleaner; scrubbed floors at night for IAA; and for several years did home remodeling and roofing jobs in the evenings and on weekends with a good friend, Bill Boline. His primary career was with Illinois State University (ISU) on the Grounds Department, eventually becoming a co-supervisor with his good friend Lynn Stewart. In the winter, they worked many long nights at ISU plowing snow. Gerald retired from ISU at age 54 after nearly 30 years of service. He took great pride in keeping the grounds beautiful and felt honored to have had such a career. At times, he would take drives through the campus by himself or with someone to look around and reminisce.

Gerald was a quiet, kind-hearted, generous man. He found joy in helping and caring for others. He cherished the close mutual relationship he held with his sister and brother-in-law, Linda & Bob Gass playing Yahtzee for lotto tickets. For many, many years, he faithfully helped his mother-in-law, Elizabeth Williamson. After retirement, he purchased a riding mower and dependably took care of various yards for the elderly. His main hobby was woodworking and building beautiful pieces for many people. He loved his black Scottish Terrier dog "Jaska"; enjoyed a good joke; and liked having coffee and going over to the Peoria Casino River Boat with his good friend Lynn Stewart. Every spring he planted beautiful flowers around the house. In later years, he could typically be found sitting outside beside the garage under the huge blue spruce in the back yard (which he planted as a sapling) enjoying his coffee on a pleasant day, scratching off BINGO tickets, or chatting with a visitor. His world lit up like Christmas at any opportunity to see his granddaughter, Stormie and great grandchild, Hadley.

Surviving are an aunt, Maydelle (Barrett) Bratcher, McLean County Nursing Home; a sister and brother-in-law, Linda (Prather) & Bob Gass of Bloomington, IL; son and daughter-in-law, Troy & DeeAnn (Butler) Prather of Normal, IL; daughter, Deeon (Prather) Harris of Grand Rapids, MI; his only grandchild whom he dearly loved, Stormie (Prather) Leathers of Normal, IL; and one great grandchild who brightened his world over the past five years, Hadley Davis of Normal, IL.

Gerald was preceded in death by his son-in-law, Bryon Kirt Harris of Grand Rapids, MI on May 8, 2020; his wife, Darlene Elizabeth (Williamson) Prather on January 20, 1994; and his parents.

We would like to thank Pat Mann and OSF Hospice for their care of our father over the last several months.