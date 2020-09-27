WAUWATOSA, Wisconsin - Martha Andeen entered life eternal on September 20, 2020 at the age of 99. She was born on May 1, 1921 in Blackstone IL to Oscar and Edith (Karlsson) Helander. She grew up in the midst of wonderful family, faith, and farming communities in rural central Illinois, graduating from Wenona High School and Augustana (IL) College. She married Richard Vinecore and had a son, Larry. They lived on a farm near Wenona IL and also enjoyed their Northwoods home on Stormy Lake in Conover WI. They eventually moved to Roswell NM. After Dick died in 1992 and Larry died in 1994, she married family friend, G. Kenneth Andeen, in 1996 and moved back to Wisconsin. After Ken's death in 2010, she continued to live at Luther Manor in Wauwatosa WI.

Martha lived a rich life. She was a high school English teacher for many years, enjoying her students in Reynolds, Batavia, and Wenona IL. She was active in churches wherever she lived, thriving on friendships built as a quilter and as a leader in the women's organizations. At Luther Manor, she particiapted in drama and volunteer activities.

She is survived by niece Marie (David) Dickson, nephew Dan (Bonnie) Helander, and step-children Kathryn (Bruce) Campbell, Gerhardt (Patricia) Andeen, and Timothy (Rachel) Andeen. She is also survived by eight step-grandchildren, four (soon-to-be five) step-great-grandchildren, and many other wonderful relatives. She was preceeded in death by her two husbands, her son, her siblings (Viola Strode, Elmer Helander, Dorsey Helander, and El Louise Crone), and a nephew (Carl Strode).

Her ready smile, energy, and sharp mind will be missed by everyone. Memorial services will be held at a later date. Memorials are suggested to some of her favorite charities, including the Luther Manor Foundation (https:/www.luthermanor.orgonate/), Pioneer Lake Lutheran Church, 3675 Church Road, Conover, WI 54519, or a charity of your choice.

Becker-Ritter Funeral Home in Brookfield, WI is serving the family. For further details please visit BeckerRitter.com.