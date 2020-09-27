BLOOMINGTON - Neil D. Goodsell age 83 of Bloomington, IL passed away at 11:59 AM Thursday, September 24, 2020 at his residence. His private graveside service will be at Frankeberger Cemetery, Ellsworth, IL. Pastor Kathy King–Nobles will be officiating. There will be no visitation.

Neil was born November 29, 1936 in Belden, Nebraska the son of Vernon and Lola Chase Goodsell. He married Judy Fry in January 20, 1967 in Bloomington, IL. She survives.

Also surviving are his 2 daughters, Lori S. Goodsell, Dwight, IL, Jennifer Lee Goodsell, Kissimmee, FL, 1 sister, Barvetta McLain, Wayne, NE, 1 brother, Dayton (Jeannie) Goodsell, Cardiff, CA, also surviving 6 nieces, 2 nephews and a special great niece Lily and a great nephew John.

Neil is preceded in death by his parents.

Neil was a member of First United Methodist Church, Normal, IL. He was a member of Bloomingtonormal Bowling Hall of Fame. He started at IAA and became a Country

Financial representative for a total of 47 years retiring in 2009. Neil served in the US Army. He was a great fan of the Wesleyan Titans basketball and Nebraska Corn Huskers football. Neil was a loving husband, father and brother he will be missed by all who knew him.

