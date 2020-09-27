FORREST - Donald Fortna, 90, of Urbana and formerly of Pontiac and Forrest, died on March 17, 2020, at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.

His graveside inurnment will be at 11:00 am Saturday, October 3, 2020 at Forrest Twp. Cemetery with Pastor Tom Goodell officiating. Full military rites will be accorded by the J.A. Folwell American Legion, Forrest.

He is survived by one sister, Barbara Ann Foltz and one brother, Paul E. Fortna.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Phyllis Fortna, two brothers, Kenneth V. and Eldon Joe Fortna and one sister, Wilma Jean Mitchell.

The family suggests memorials be given to Evenglow Lodge, Pontiac.

