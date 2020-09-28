CARLOCK - Roger "Butch"Lee Boitnott, 72, of Carlock peacefully passed away at 8:00 a.m. on Friday, September 25, 2020 at his residence.

He was born on December 24, 1947 in Normal, IL a son of Lloyd and Marjorie Clark Boitnott. He married Sherry on August 24, 1968 in Danville, IL. She survives.

Survivors also include his children, Kathy, Vickie, Jeff (Lindsey), Doug; two sisters, Sharon (Richard) Haas; Doreen Schroeder; four grandchildren, Chloe, L.L., Colton, Avalyn.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Steve Boitnott.

Roger farmed in the Carlock area all of his life along with raising and breeding show cattle.

He graduated from Normal Community High School in 1966.

He was a member of the American Simmental Association, American Angus Association, American ShortHorn Association Member of the Hudson Grain Elevator Board, member of the Illinois Farm Bureau, and a McLean County Fair Beef Superintendent. He was the president of the Illinois Chiania Association and a 4-H Leader.

Roger was also a member of First Christian Church in Bloomington where he served as a deacon.

Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at Hudson Cemetery. Pastor Jim Warren will officiate. Visitation will be held one hour prior to services at the cemetery. Anyone who would like to attend is welcome. Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home in El Paso is handling the arrangements for the family.

A special thanks to Greg Mohr, Brian Mohr and Annie Schwoerer for their kind support.

Memorial contributions may be made to First Security Bank, 2 Bradford Drive, Mackinaw, IL 61755 for his beloved grandchildren's college education fund. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.ruestmanharrisfuneralhome.com