CLINTON - Darvin Volker, 85 of Clinton, IL passed away 12:15 AM September 25, 2020 at Decatur Memorial Hospital, Decatur, IL.

Services will be 11 AM Wednesday September 30, 2020 at the First Christian Church, Clinton, IL with Ernie Harvey, Jr. officiating. Burial will follow at Oak Park Cemetery, Clinton, IL with military honors. Visitation will be 5 – 7 PM Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton, IL. The family requests all guests to write down a memory they have of Darvin on a card provided at the funeral home. Masks are requested at the at the funeral home and the church.

Memorials may be directed to the Clinton American Legion, Alzheimer's Association, or the Multiple Sclerosis Society.

Darvin was born December 31, 1934 in Marshall County, IL the son of Herbert and Evelyn (Crone) Volker. He married Elsie Feigert June 1, 1957 in Wenona, IL.

Survivors include his wife, Elsie Volker, Clinton, IL, children, Barbara (David Buckalew)Volker, Russellville, AR; Rob (Fiancé Paula Mason) Volker, Clinton, IL; Kevin (Dianne) Volker, Chatham, IL; Kent (Jo) Volker, Chatham, IL; Keith (Sara) Volker, Clinton, IL; Karyn Henson, Clinton, IL, 23 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren with 1 on the way, 8 great-great grandchildren; siblings, Darlene Ioerger, Wenona, IL and Donna (Richard) Oncker, Minonk, IL.

He was preceded in death by his parents, son, Dale Volker, grandsons, Shawn Micheal Volker and Kyle Doyle Volker, and 4 brothers.

Darvin was a barber for 59 years and owned his own shop, Darvin's Barber Shop, for over 50 years. He was a veteran of the U.S. Marines, who was involved with many veteran organizations and was a passenger on the Honor Flight to Washington D.C. for recognition for his service to his country. He was also a member of the Clinton Eagles Lodge and Clinton Elks Lodge. Most of all Darvin loved his family dearly.

