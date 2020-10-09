URBANA - Aaron J. Mercer, 34, of Urbana, passed away at 1:00 pm, October 5, 2020 at his residence.

Cremation has been accorded. Friends may greet the family from 2-4:00 pm, Sunday, October 11, 2020, at Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, Colfax. Inurnment will take place at a later date in Immanuel Lutheran Church Cemetery, Colfax.

Memorials may be made to an account in the name of Edyn Mercer, established at the Marine Bank in Champaign.

Aaron was born July 7, 1986, in Champaign, the son of Stanley and Kathy Powell Mercer.

Surviving are his parents, Stanley and Kathy Mercer of Urbana, daughter, Edyn Mercer of Monticello; sister, Anna Mercer of Urbana; brother, Andrew Mercer of Marion; maternal grandparents, Loren and Betty Powell of Colfax; Edyn's mother, Anna Rear of Monticello; and Edyn's maternal grandparents, Jim and Deb Rear of Monticello.

Aaron was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents.

Aaron last worked for United Parcel Service in Urbana and Bodie Cargo Plumbing and Excavating in Rantoul.

He was a member of the Mason's in Champaign.

The light and true love of Aaron's life was his daughter, Edyn.

