EUREKA - Aaron Leigh Terhune was born January 4th, 1993 in Barton, Vermont to Timothy & Laurie Terhune whom he predeceased. One of eight children, his seven siblings survive him: Jesse Terhune and his wife Stacey and their children, Shaun Terhune and his wife Elizabeth, Patrick Terhune and his wife Fawn, Holly Glick and her husband Dwayne and their children, Zachary and his wife Elin, Hannah Armstrong and her husband Clay and their children and Jacob Terhune. Being homeschooled, Aaron's childhood exploits encompassed the woods and green fields of their homestead where life was the classroom. Aaron loved raising his little herd of Black Angus and growing pumpkins and watermelons. He loved active pursuits in the outdoors, hunting, hiking, mountain biking, snowmobiling in the mountains, snowboarding and golfing with his brothers when he could. As a teenager he took pleasure and responsibility in the family's small maple sugaring operation. Neighbors with a nearby farm recognized Aaron's talents and he began operating equipment and working in the fields. At sixteen he enrolled at the Community College of Vermont. After leaving home, Aaron continued his studies in Watertown, NY, where he met his bride-to-be. Emma Stay joined him in marriage on April 12th, 2014. Embracing his lifelong passion for farming, Aaron took a position at the Kuntz Family Farm, in Gridley Illinois, where he was greatly valued for the commitment he exemplified. In 2018 Aaron and Emma purchased a home in El Paso, Illinois, for their growing family.Aaron adored his sweet wife with his whole heart. His three little boys were his joy and he was theirs. A dedicated, hard-working man, with skillful hands and an intelligent mind, Aaron worked and sacrificed for his family. He put the needs of others before his own. As a young man Aaron entrusted his life to Jesus Christ. He lived out Jesus' example of self-sacrifice by being an organ donor. He was passionate about it and actively encouraged others to consider that choice. He would say, with a wide dimpled smile, "Why wouldn't you want to do something that could save someone else's life?" Aaron Leigh means "a high mountain meadow." His name bears the connotation of strength and gentleness -- which was Aaron's true nature: a quiet, gentle-spirited man, often goofy and fun, with a big heart. That was Aaron.On October 15th, 2020, following a vehicle accident near his home, Aaron died unexpectedly. He is survived by his loving wife Emma Stay Terhune and his adoring sons Landon (5), Dustin (3), and Kason (9 mo). In his passing, Aaron's long held commitment to organ donation has given hope and new life to numerous families.The funeral will be held at 11:00 on Tuesday, October 20th at Eureka Bible Church, 1452 Church Rd, Eureka, IL 61530. Burial will follow services at Centennial Cemetery in rural Secor. Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home is handling arrangements for the family. Social distancing guidelines will be observed for the funeral.In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Aaron's name to the Eureka Bible Church Missions Fund. Online condolences and tributes may be sent to the family at www.ruestmanharrisfuneralhome.com.