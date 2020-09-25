PEKIN - Aaron Thomas Wickenhauser, 45, of Pekin, passed away at 4:45 p.m., Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at his residence.

He was born June 14, 1975 in Normal, IL the son of Thomas and Crystal (Reckling) Wickenhauser. He married Amber Ottman on June 15, 2019 in Mapleton, IL. She survives.

Also surviving are his parents Thomas and Crystal Wickenhauser of Peoria; one sister Nicole San Jose of Dunlap, IL; numerous aunts and uncles; four nieces, Katherine and Courtney San Jose and Lilli and Kylie; three nephews Isaac, Kaleb, Kegan and their beloved cat Nightwing.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents.

Aaron graduated Cum Laude from the University of Notre Dame in 1997. He received his Juris Doctor degree in 2004 from DePaul University College of Law and became a member of the Illinois Bar Association in January of 2005. Aaron was a practicing attorney in the tri-county area.

He was an avid Notre Dame football fan.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at St. Joseph's Catholic Cemetery in El Paso, IL. COVID-19 precautions will be observed with masks and social distancing. Father Robert Rayson will officiate. Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home in El Paso is assisting the family with final arrangements.

Memorials may be made to St. Mary's Catholic Church Mass intentions in El Paso, IL or T.A.P.S. by mail at 100 TAPS Lane Pekin, IL 61554 or https://donatenow.networkforgood.org/TAPSshelter.

Online tributes and condolences may be made at www.ruestmanharrisfuneralhome.com.